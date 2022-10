Jenna Dewan returns to Lifetime for a new movie Let's Get Physical after a long while away from television movies. The 41-year-old actress and dancer is known for her dancing skills and has starred in several dance-related productions from the cult classic, Step Up, to hosting the reality TV shows World of Dance and Flirty Dancing.

Dewan was on Lifetime for the short-lived series, Witches of East End, between 2013 - 2014 and hasn't done another production for the network until now.