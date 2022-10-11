'Serena Gomez: My Mind & Me': A Courageous And Intimate Look At Her Mental Health

"I’m a little nervous but also excited to share this side of me with you all."
Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in a new documentary distributed by Apple TV+ called My Mind and Me. The 30-year-old multi-hyphenated entertainer has been an avid advocate for mental health care since her public breakdowns from breakups to health struggles and other embarrassing situations in her career. With the documentary, fans get a peek into her head to know what she was thinking in those moments.