'Serena Gomez: My Mind & Me': A Courageous And Intimate Look At Her Mental Health

Close up of Selena Gomez
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
chisom
"I’m a little nervous but also excited to share this side of me with you all."

Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in a new documentary distributed by Apple TV+ called My Mind and Me. The 30-year-old multi-hyphenated entertainer has been an avid advocate for mental health care since her public breakdowns from breakups to health struggles and other embarrassing situations in her career. With the documentary, fans get a peek into her head to know what she was thinking in those moments.

The Latest

'90 Day Fiancé': Usman's Mother Disapproves Of Kim And Urges Him To 'Marry A Fertile Girl Who Is Of Tender Age'

'Only Here For A Paycheck': Sonic Worker And Her Manager Show They Couldn't Care Less About Customers

Ronnie Coleman Can't Believe His Eyes As He Watches A Man Have A Crazy Gym Fail With Weights

'I Watched John Wick 50 Times': Joe Rogan Reveals How He Became 'Obsessive' And Was Doing 7 Straight Hours Of Cardio

Joe Rogan Won A Huge Bet After A 'Delusional' Challenger Thought He Couldn't Lose In Arm Wrestling Against The UFC Commentator

'My Mind & Me' Is Coming Soon

Gomez released the documentary trailer yesterday, October 10, and it showed certain highs and lows of her life including the infamous Lupus announcement and treatment. Based on the trailer, fans will journey with the star through childhood to superstardom, and we hear her say,

"I've been working all my life."

Truly, Gomez started as a child actor on the famous Barney & Friends TV show before graduating to a Disney Star and starring in several shows and movies including Wizards of Waverly Places.

Entertainment

'I Kept Forgetting': Zendaya Talks Andrew Garfield’s Accent And Emotional Scenes

By Salma Ahmed

Using Her Influence For Good

"I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

After acknowledging her reality, Gomez said she doesn't mind being a star as it's now unavoidable but she'd prefer using her influence for positive things. Top of that list is mental health advocacy.

With 350 million Instagram followers, Gomez is the second most followed celebrity on Instagram after Kylie Jenner who has 380 million. Her advocacy via Instagram and her foundation, Rare Impact Fund for Mental Health Organizations, took her to the White House.

Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

Bruce Willis' Overlooked Action Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

Mental Health Advocacy

During Mental Health Month, she spoke at a Mental Health Youth Action Forum facilitated by the White House. She said it was an honor to partner with MTV and the First Lady of the United States under her Rare Impact Fund banner to promote mental health care.

In her documentary trailer, Gomez said and sang,

"I am grateful to be alive... My Mind and Me, we don't get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe but I wouldn't change my life."

Don't Feel Alone

The essence of the documentary is to help other people going through mental breakdowns not to feel alone. The documentary will be available for streaming on November 4, and you can trust that the Selenators (her fans) are ready to learn more about the award-winning actress, artist, and dancer.

Read Next

Must Read

'Hulk Forever!': Bodybuilding Legend Lou Ferrigno Still Shredded At 70

McDonald’s Worker Pleads With 'Grown A**es' To Stop Ordering Adult Happy Meals After Spending 4 Hours Preparing Them

'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Stuns In Black Mini Skirt And Boots

Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Call Tennis A 'Weird Sport' And Are Glad Their Children Didn’t Follow In Their Footsteps

'What Did You Do?!': Customer Flabbergasted After Having To Tip For Pizza Online Order & Pick Up

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.