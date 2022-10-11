'Serena Gomez: My Mind & Me': A Courageous And Intimate Look At Her Mental Health

Gomez released the documentary trailer yesterday, October 10, and it showed certain highs and lows of her life including the infamous Lupus announcement and treatment. Based on the trailer, fans will journey with the star through childhood to superstardom, and we hear her say,

"I've been working all my life."

Truly, Gomez started as a child actor on the famous Barney & Friends TV show before graduating to a Disney Star and starring in several shows and movies including Wizards of Waverly Places.