For her update from Paris Fashion Week, Kelsey posed after the show with Louis Vuitton fashion director Nicolas Ghesquièr, who looked dapper in a monochrome outfit that mirrored her leather street-style aesthetic. The Fargo and Teen Wolf alum captioned the photo with a bow and arrow emoji, showing love for the luxury fashion brand with a heart.

Fans and fellow celebrities alike swooned over the photo, which caught the eye of two of Kelsey's Yellowstone co-stars. Among the cast members to hit the comments section was Kelly Reilly, who said she looked "Beautiful!" Likewise, singer Lainey Wilson, who is joining the cast for Season 5, dubbed Kelsey a "Hot mama."

