Christina Hendricks in grunge outfits is a fashion genre we didn't know we needed. The 47-year-old Mad Men alum took to her Instagram to share updates on her street style as she prepared for a Nineties-themed party.

She'd have been in her twenties then, so we got a glimpse into her early youth through clothes and accessories. Although she's very much matured in the face now, she's done a good job maintaining her physique and we love to see it.