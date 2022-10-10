Watch Dwayne Johnson's Strangest Sci-Fi Movie For Free!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is famous for his comedy-action flicks but before mainstream fame, he starred in a Science Fiction thriller, Southland Tales. Today, he's in the top five most-followed celebrities on Instagram and the highest-paid actor (entertainer) worldwide.

He's about to extend that record when his new movie Black Adam makes a record-breaking value at the Box Office.

The Rock, like many other actors, has some bad movies including the weird Southland Tales, which you can stream for free on Pluto TV.

Here's everything you need to know about it.