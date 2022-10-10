Watch Dwayne Johnson's Strangest Sci-Fi Movie For Free!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is famous for his comedy-action flicks but before mainstream fame, he starred in a Science Fiction thriller, Southland Tales. Today, he's in the top five most-followed celebrities on Instagram and the highest-paid actor (entertainer) worldwide.

He's about to extend that record when his new movie Black Adam makes a record-breaking value at the Box Office.

The Rock, like many other actors, has some bad movies including the weird Southland Tales, which you can stream for free on Pluto TV.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

Why 'Southland Tales' Is A Goofy Film

Everything about Southland Tales screams playfulness from the storyline to the seasoned actors including Justin Timberlake, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Amy Poehler. As expected, it has a below average from critics, including Rotten Tomatoes (41%), IMDb (5.3/10), and Metacritic (44%).

Southland Tales is set in a dystopian America during the 4th of July celebration and features Johnson as an amnesiac movie star looking to make a film with an ambitious adult film actress, played by Gellar. Amidst their storyline, there are other stories involving revolutionaries, corporate giants, and government officials.

What's Going On With The Sequel?

The film wasn't only a failure with critics but it was also a Box Office bomb, barely grossing almost $400,000 against a $17 million budget. Despite that, the producers say there's a sequel in the works with an interest to entice the original cast for a role reprisal.

There's also talk of it going to a streaming service for easy access to worldwide fans. According to the producers, the 2006 film was the latter end of a six-chapter story while the sequel would actually be a prequel.

No Excuse For The Poor Storytelling

As an explanation for the plot holes and odd script, the director Richard Kelly said he wrote it as a satire of showbiz (hence the corporate menaces) but didn't finish writing it until after the infamous 9/11 attacks in 2001.

While the film was supposed to be a contender for the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor Palme d'Or (held this year by Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick), the critics hated it, and unanimously kicked it out of the running.

Can They Get The Rock Back?

The only hope for Southland Tales' success if a sequel/prequel is ever made is The Rock's return as his current celebrity status would contribute to the promotion and encourage fans to show up at the cinema or renew their subscriptions depending on the release medium.

