Kate Middleton Impresses In Stylish Fall Dress

Kate Middleton
Getty | Chris Jackson

Geri Green

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, is stunning in a waist-flaunting and flowing marigold dress as she proves she'll always be one step ahead on the style front. The Royal figure and mom of three stunned crowds as she clutched a bouquet last week, smiling for the cameras and showing off her gorgeous slim figure in a Karen Millen dress.

Opting out of a hefty designer price tag, Kate donned the Karen Millen Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress, pairing it with black stiletto court heels and low-key makeup.

Stuns In Yellow Dress And Heels

Kate Middleton
Getty | Max Mumby/Indigo

Shouting out fall in her Royal-appropriate number, Kate drew attention to her tiny waist as she also flaunted hints of her toned legs while in stockings.

The wife to Prince William wore rosy blush on her cheeks as she rocked her dark locks down, with Just Jared posting an image of her. The media outlet wrote:

"Catherine, Princess of Wales greets onlookers and staff outside of the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s Maternity Unit. The Princess's dress for her appearance today is on sale, and fans love the look! Tap this pic in the LINK IN BIO for the details on the outfit."

All Eyes On Kate's Style

Kate Middleton and Prince William
Getty | Chris Jackson

Kate was the first "commoner" to marry into the Royal Family, and eyes have been on her style ever since she walked down the aisle with William.

Bethan Holt, fashion news and features director at The Telegraph, told Vanity Fair: “She’s found this circle of people that she obviously really trusts. If you go to anyone in that inner circle, they don’t want to talk about their relationship with her because it is quite a sacred thing.”

Compared To Princess Diana?

Kate Middleton
Getty | YUI MOK

Since the 2022 death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Kate has taken on the title of William's deceased mother, Diana Princess of Wales.

“Diana was often telling a story with her clothes, and she had a big evolution of her own personal life. Whereas the queen, the whole point of her is to remain basically the same,” Holt added, continuing: “The public mood now is much less towards wanting royals that are very distant in their palaces. People want to be able to relate, and I think the royals realize that clothing is a way that they can do it.”

Fans Love Her

Kate Middleton
Getty | IAN VOGLER

Kate can always be guaranteed to raise a cheer with her smile and her style.

For more, check any British media outlet or the Palace's Instagram.

