Kate Middleton Impresses In Stylish Fall Dress

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, is stunning in a waist-flaunting and flowing marigold dress as she proves she'll always be one step ahead on the style front. The Royal figure and mom of three stunned crowds as she clutched a bouquet last week, smiling for the cameras and showing off her gorgeous slim figure in a Karen Millen dress.

Opting out of a hefty designer price tag, Kate donned the Karen Millen Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress, pairing it with black stiletto court heels and low-key makeup.