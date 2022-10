Paris Jackson made a "Granny Sweater" look cool on Monday at the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion show in Paris. The singer joined a long list of celebrity women wearing risque outfits for the season but she put a spin on it showing us that classic can be haute couture too!

The Stella McCartney show had models baring it all in sheer catsuits (hello Bella Hadid) and other similar resort wears, so Jackson was right at home with her see-through sweater dress.