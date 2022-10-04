Emily Ratajkowski Denounces 'Blonde' For 'Fetishizing Female Pain'

The Inamorata boss cited herself as a case study noting that she had learned to fetishize her own pain. She relayed, "I think as women, I can say for myself, I've learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt, so it feels like something that can be tended to, that's kind of sexy. 'Oh, I'm this f***ed up girl and whatever."

Ratajkowski continued her address by stating that she thought many people did the same in "many different ways." To this effect, she added that she wanted all that to change. The fashion model shared that what was hard to fetishize, was anger. At this point, Ratajkowski put forth a proposal that women needed to be a little bit more "pissed off." She shared:

"I'm going to be in my witch era. 2022, baby, is my bitch era. I think we should all be in our bitch era. So, I'm going to be pissed off when I see this movie, I already know it, but it's nothing new. Yeah, I'm just going to get angry."