New Black Panther Emerges In 'Wakanda Forever' Sneak Peek

Wakanda forever poster
Wikimedia | Bloody Knight Rider

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever is one movie many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans eagerly anticipate. The movie is slated for a November 11 theatrical release date.

However, Marvel whet fans' appetites even further with the release of the film's official trailer. The new teaser, which debuted simultaneously with the announcement of early ticket sales, finally informs fans of what to anticipate from the sequel while also revealing the identity of the new Black Panther, a subject of heated discussion for the past few months.

A Glimpse Of The New Trailer

In this extended teaser, the enigmatic new Black Panther, who looks like a woman in a brand-new outfit, is better seen. It could be Shuri, Nakia, Okoye, or another person assuming the role. However, at this time, no one can tell until the movie is finally streamed. 

In addition, the trailer also provides in-depth glimpses of Namor and his undersea kingdom of Atlantis. Namor can fly with his winged feet, keeping the comic book style. Also, in the teaser, M'Baku states that Namor is known among the Atlanteans as "K'uk'ulkan, the feather serpent god," and that slaying him would "risk eternal war." A quick glimpse also shows the new hero Ironheart flying while wearing her improvised Iron Man-inspired armor.

Some Familiar Faces 

As seen in the teaser, many familiar faces feature in this upcoming sequel. According to the official premise, in the wake of King T'Challa's death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (featuring Florence Kasumba) battle to defend their nation from interfering foreign forces. The heroes must unite with the aid of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and pave a new course for the kingdom of Wakanda as the Wakandans attempt to embrace their next chapter.

New Cast

In addition to the familiar faces, some new entrants appear in the film. Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the ruler of an aquatic tribe on the planet Talokan, is one of the fresh faces (previously assumed by many to be Atlantis).

Furthermore, Wakanda Forever, which marks the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, will introduce Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), a young tech prodigy who in the comics is a protege of Tony Stark. The movie will also feature a new Black Panther, likely Shuri, who assumes the mantle in the comics. 

A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

When Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the 2018 film Black Panther, passed away in August 2020 from colon cancer, Wakanda Forever was already under production. Unfortunately, many others, including the director Ryan Coogler and Marvel's Kevin Feige, were unaware that Chadwick was ill.

Although the majority of the other primary cast members are returning, it was decided not to recast T'Challa or attempt to integrate the character through visual effects. However, the movie is a tribute to the Academy Award nominee in many ways.

Even though the Black Panther's identity is still a mystery to fans, the teaser is enough to keep them curious as they try to connect the dots. 

