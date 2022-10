Inoki was way more than just a wrestler. He entered politics in the early 90s and served at the Japanese House of Councillors from 1989 to 1995 and then again from 2013-19.

He successfully negotiated the release of Japanese prisoners before the start of the Gulf War and was a fierce advocate for establishing diplomatic relationships with North Korea, a subject that also prompted plenty of criticism in his homeland.

There's no doubt that 'The Kamikaze' was a unique man, and we can only thank him for paving the way for the sport as we know it nowadays.