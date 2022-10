Billie Eilish is making significant changes to improve her health. The 20-year-old pop star opened up about her new approach to fitness after getting injured while on tour. It has been a rough couple of years for Eilish, who has suffered from recurring ankle sprains from jumping too hard during her high-energy performances.

Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Bad Guy singer got candid about her new routine and what made her become a "gym rat."