7-time Formula One racing champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is a household name for motorsport enthusiasts, having reached the top in his career. With his busy schedule, it's surprising he has time for other hobbies. However, when other top dogs go toe-to-toe in their field, you'd expect a unicorn sighting!

Hamilton joined many other stars to watch the Floyd "Money" Mayweather vs. Manny Pac-Man" Pacquiao welterweight title fight on May 2, 2015. Unfortunately, he left unimpressed with the fighters.