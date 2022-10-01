Nina Dobrev Stuns In Red Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Messika's Paris Fashion Week Show

During Paris Fashion Week, Nina Dobrev saw the Messika spring 2023 presentation. Dobrev wore a red outfit with glittering accessories as she sat in the front row alongside celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Dobrev accessorized her long, fitted, and undoubtedly eye-catching Self Portrait red off-the-shoulder knit gown with metallic silver and gold Yves Saint Laurent bag. The "Flatliners" actress represented Messika by donning a pricey diamond necklace and asymmetrical dangling gold-tone earrings.

