Ana de Armas got one of the longest-standing ovations at the Venice Film Festival after the premiere of her latest Netflix movie, Blonde. The documentary supposedly tells the story of Marilyn Monroe's life before her fame as Norma Jeane became an immediate Critics darling. However, critics approval doesn't always equate to the same from viewers.

A growing consensus from the streaming platform's subscribers says the movie is a "hate letter" to the silver screen icon.