Joe Rogan Reveals The Embarrassing Bathroom Incident That Got Him Into Wrestling

Joe Rogan is talking about the "humiliating" event that made him start wrestling. The 55-year-old is a seasoned color commentator for the UFC and a comedian, actor, podcaster, and former television host.

Rogan is the host of the podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," which averages 11 million listeners per episode. However, there are very few instances of Rogan getting into a fight on the internet, aside from a few videos of him kicking one person with a godly powerful spinning back kick or choking people unconscious on the mat during jiujitsu practice.

Keep reading to find out more.