Habits die hard even if they're harmful to the health, and legendary bodybuilder cum actor cum politician Arnold Schwarzenegger knows this so well. The 75-year-old actor still trains daily even though he doesn't indulge as much as he did in his youth.

Unfortunately, his dedication to keeping fit doesn't stop him from smoking cigarettes, even though it nearly killed him in 2018. His good friend, Sylvester Stallone, commented on Schwarzenegger's habits.