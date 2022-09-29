'The Marvels' Director Was Very Annoyed With This 'Avengers' Scene

There have been talks about the impactful female scene in the Avengers: Endgame. The scene showed Captain Marvel surrounded by all the female superheroes who have been in the franchise over the years. The Marvel director talked about the scene in a recent interview. She shared, "I got chills, then I was very annoyed." The power force appearance of these women was sadly cut short which had a lot of mixed feelings.

DaCosta explained she wanted more of the impactful and intriguing moments of the Marvel cinematic women together.

DaCosta was not the only one who felt this way. Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson also shared her thoughts. The actress shared it was relieving having her fellow female superheroes beside her. Larson shared, "it takes everyone to play their part."