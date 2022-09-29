Marvel's Avengers: Endgame had a lot of intriguing moments. There were a lot of actions with portals opening up and Ant-man getting extremely big. It also showed all the superheroes gathered to help defeat Thanos and his army. However, there was a scene in particular that Nia DaCosta, the director of The Marvels, was not too excited about.
'The Marvels' Director Was Very Annoyed With This 'Avengers' Scene
The Scene That Got 'The Marvels' Director Annoyed
There have been talks about the impactful female scene in the Avengers: Endgame. The scene showed Captain Marvel surrounded by all the female superheroes who have been in the franchise over the years. The Marvel director talked about the scene in a recent interview. She shared, "I got chills, then I was very annoyed." The power force appearance of these women was sadly cut short which had a lot of mixed feelings.
DaCosta explained she wanted more of the impactful and intriguing moments of the Marvel cinematic women together.
DaCosta was not the only one who felt this way. Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson also shared her thoughts. The actress shared it was relieving having her fellow female superheroes beside her. Larson shared, "it takes everyone to play their part."
Dacosta Shares What Fans Should Expect In 'The Marvels'
Dacosta has previously shared her love for MCU. Now that she will be directing Captain Marvel 2, or The Marvels, she shared what she would be introducing. As a means of paving the way for women in the franchise, the director plans to explore powerful connections. This includes the interaction of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel.
Dacosta teased that the upcoming film will showcase how Carol and Monica will have to "repair their relationship," Dacosta shared that all the impactful moments of the trio make her see a sisterhood bonding opportunity. Fans will get to see different challenges which the sisterhood could pose and how the trio balance negativity, positivity, and joy.
Insight Into What 'The Marvels' Is About
A lot of fans have been on their toes in anticipation of The Marvels. The upcoming movie will include three powerful female Marvel Comic superheroes. Fans are not so sure what the film entails. The epilogue of Ms. Marvel gave an insight into what the upcoming film might be about. In the post-credit scene, Kamala and Captain Marvel swapped places. It also showed how Kamala was unable to control the powers.
Adding some events together, it is likely the trio switched locations and cannot control their powers. This will force them to work together and face some consequences as they figure out everything.
All About The Cast For The Upcoming MCU Film
There will be familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, some new faces will also be introduced. Brie Larson will still play Captain Marvel. Teyonah Parris will play Captain Monica Rambeau. Iman Vellani will also play Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan. Jude Law will star as Yonn-Rogg. Samuel L. Jackson will also star in the film. Others include Cobie Smulders, Nick Fury, Jimmy Woo, Zawe Ashton, Yusuf Khan, Aamir Khan, Muneeba Khan, and many others. The Marvels will be in theaters on July 28, 2023.