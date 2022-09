Per the Hollywood Reporter, the documentary is set to receive a full-fledged Oscar push from Netflix this season, with RDJ planning to go on the road with the film.

“On the first day of filming, Sr. said ‘trust anything, and anything can happen’ — and that ended up being the guiding light for the project," shared Smith. "What started as a straightforward documentary quickly devolved into anything but. Knowing what I know now, it’s really the only way you could attempt to make something on the two Downeys."

The filmmaker added: "Larger than life but open and human as ever, it was such a pleasure and life-affirming experience to try to capture some glimpses of the highs, lows, and everything in-between.”