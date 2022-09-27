'You Should Be Terrified!': TikToker Shows How Earning Below $25 Per Hour Doesn't Cover Average Cost Of Living

The cost of living in the United States and worldwide keeps rising, and people are doing their best to make ends meet. However, even the rise of remote jobs isn't helping matters when it comes to breaking even.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the US, 1.1 million workers earn below $7.25/hr minimum wage! Workers are beginning to notice and speak up about this imbalance, especially (@digitalsolutionss) a.k.a. Ryan Halbert. He recorded a video on TikTok speaking about this, and it's gone viral with 1.5 million views.