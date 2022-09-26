Sofia Vergara Flaunts Her Curves In A Sheer Dress While Dancing On A Boat

If Summer 2022 were a competition, Sofia Vergara would've led the race for the trophy. The actress who turned 50 this year soaked in every bit of the warm summer weather, and when she was stuck working as a judge on America's Got Talent, she blessed her followers with throwback pictures. There's no greater dedication to summer than that!

Last week, the Modern Family alum joined the rest of her family in wedding planning and all it entails, including a bachelorette trip to Miami.

Keep reading to see all the fun moments.