Dwayne Johnson's a certified Box Office Honey based on recent releases, but his movie DCEU debut as Black Adam is headed in the opposite direction. The Warner Bros. Discovery production is heading towards a poor opening week with a projected $135 - $175 million, according to Box Office Pro data.

Alone, those seem like decent numbers, but against the $185 million budget and other DCEU movies like Wonder Woman (2017) raking in $412 million on its opening, it's not great.