Watch Nicole Scherzinger's Epic Transformation in Secret Celebrity Renovation

Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but she made a surprise appearance on the season finale of CBS's Secret Celebrity Renovation. The singer-songwriter used the opportunity to release her emotions as she smashed a sledgehammer against the kitchen island.

Scherzinger chose her grandparent's Island home for the renovation as a "thank you" for their support in building her career. It was a great way to end the season filled with stars, including Shaq O'Neal, Kandi Burruss, and Aaron Donald.