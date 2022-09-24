One Of The Most Popular Series On Netflix Is About To Be Removed

Schitt's Creek tells the story of a wealthy Canadian family, Rose, living in a fictional remote town (Schitt's Creek) in Ontario after losing their family fortune. The matriarch is a former soap opera star, her husband, a Video store magnate, and their children - pampered spoiled brats.

They start over in Schitt's Creek and struggle to adjust to their new living standards and judgmental neighbors. Eventually, they fit into the community and make an equally meaningful life for themselves there.