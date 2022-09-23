'Expecting Us To Houdini Their Order': Target Worker Calls Out Curbside Customers Who Show Up Without Advance Notice

If you plan on using the Target drive-up without calling to inform the workers, here's a Public Service Announcement (PSA) from a Target employee on TikTok - don't. The TikToker (@modernday.workaholic) went viral after warning customers about arriving at night without calling.

The video now has more than half a million views with 53,500-plus likes, 565 comments, and 604 forwards. Clearly, the video struck a nerve as many people jumped in the comments with diverse opinions, including support and reproaches.

Watch the video below and pick a side.