Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A White Minidress

Kate Beckinsale rocks hoop earrings and loose waves in close-up with sultrily parted lips.
Alexandra Lozovschi

Ageless beauty Kate Beckinsale recently floored her Instagram following with yet another stunning leggy look. After a short hiatus on the social media platform, the 49-year-old actress and model has made a big comeback this week, and her latest post on Tuesday was all about flaunting her endless pins.

Scroll to take a look!

Legs For Days

In a photo that has racked up over 90,000 likes as of this writing, the English beauty was perched atop a wooden table on what appeared to be an open terrace. Standing tall on platform sandals, she flaunted her statuesque figure in a strappy white minidress, one affording ample views of her sculpted legs.

Showing off her catwalk-worthy pins with a flirty tug at her flowy skirt, she hiked up her ruffle-trimmed hemline and exposed her toned thighs. The look also showcased plenty of decolletage via a low-cut neckline framed by thin straps that tied on her shoulders in cute bows.

Teasing Her Swimsuit

Underneath the dress, Beckinsale teased a checkered blue swimsuit, of which only a shoulder strap was sticking out from under the white number. She wore her long tresses tied up in a high ponytail and rocked chic dark sunglasses with metallic-gold frames. The words "Oh No" were written in red across her midsection, drawing even more attention to her chiseled bust. Likewise, her strappy open-toe heels showed off her trendy black pedicure.

This comes after the actress delivered bikini goodness on Instagram in a pink bandeau top and a mermaid tail as she lounged on deck chairs with a friend and danced to Cher's "Shoop Shoop Song." Talk about summer vibes!

Fans Can't Get Over Her Sky-High Heels

Getting back to her most recent share, fans were quick to lavish love on the movie star, leaving her over 1,400 messages wherein they raved over her hot summer look. One detail, in particular, caught a lot of eyeballs and quickly became the center of all comments: her heels.

Platforms have made a huge comeback this year and have been all the rage at Paris Fashion Week, both on the catwalk and among the celebrities in the front row. Beckinsale has always been partial to the look, habitually parading around (either on the Gram or on the red carpet) in sky-high platforms and stilettos that few can pull off just as elegantly.

"Always gorgeous but girl, how do you not break your ankles in those high shoes," one Instagrammer chimed in, while another wrote: "Omg, those are some seriously HIGH shoes!"

Where Can We Expect To See Her Next?

While Beckinsale has taken a short break from social media -- she only restarted being active on Instagram after the Tiff premiere of Prisoner's Daughter -- the actress has been a busy bee behind the scenes. Now that she's finished working on Catherine Hardwicke's yet-to-be-released drama, in which she stars alongside Brian Cox, she's got two new movies in the works.

One is the Charlie Day-directed comedy El Tonto, which has assembled a stellar cast including Jason Sudeikis, Adrien Brody, John Malkovich, the late Ray Liotta, and Vikings' Travis Fimmel. The other is Canary Black, an action flick helmed by Pierre Morel, in which she plays a woman having to turn on her country in order to save her husband who’s been kidnapped.

