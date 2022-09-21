Shopper Exposes Credit Card Skimmer At 7-Eleven And Cashier Gets Defensive

Swiping your credit card on a tampered machine can give your account information to criminals, who then use your data to make fraudulent purchases. Skimming devices can be easily planted at ATMs, gas stations, and retail stores. If you are not careful, a single swipe can make you vulnerable to theft.

One shopper exposed a 7-Eleven store in Mill Valley, California, after realizing that the payment terminal has a card skimmer attached to it. To warn the public, the shopper shared his experience on TikTok. In the viral video, Will (@willhunter908) can be heard expressing his frustration while holding the detached skimmer in his hand.

“Just did it again,” he says in the video. “That’s f***ing crazy.”

Watch the video below.

TikToker Finds Credit Card Skimmer At 7-Eleven

After realizing that the payment terminal had a skimmer, Will refused to pay with his card. He also removed the device and walked out with it in his hand.

“I’m going to take it. Thanks, though,” he says to the cashier, who responded, “You can’t do that.”

The attendant's demeanor and guilt-stricken face had viewers thinking that he was involved in the scam.

“The fact the guy said you can’t do that when you said you're gonna take it, shows it’s his,” a TikToker commented. “Call the cops.”

Not The First Time It Happened

As it turns out, this wasn't the first time that Will almost fell victim to a skimmer scam. He shared a "Part 2" video showing a photo of a 7-Eleven payment terminal with a skimmer.

"Here's another skimmer I fell victim to a month or so ago at a different 7-11 in San Rafel," he wrote on TikTok.

Similar Crimes Have Been Reported Elsewhere

Similar crimes at multiple 7-Eleven stores have been reported in other areas, says ABC7 News. At least six agencies in the Bay Area have issued warnings to cardholders.

"Receiving a Bluetooth is not a difficult thing. There are devices that can just get that information. Once they store enough information- two days, three days- they can come back to the same location, download that information," cyber security expert Ahmed Banafa explains.

How To Spot A Card Skimmer

To help other cardholders, Will uploaded a follow-up video, advising shoppers on how to spot a card skimmer.

He reminds shoppers to always check the terminal before paying. Look out for telltale signs such as a faceplate on the front of the device and buttons with different textures.

Aside from being more cautious, also consider using more secure payment options like Apple Pay. This payment protects your card by providing the machines with "dynamic security codes" and not your actual credit card info so that your account will not be compromised.

