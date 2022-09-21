Shopper Exposes Credit Card Skimmer At 7-Eleven And Cashier Gets Defensive

Swiping your credit card on a tampered machine can give your account information to criminals, who then use your data to make fraudulent purchases. Skimming devices can be easily planted at ATMs, gas stations, and retail stores. If you are not careful, a single swipe can make you vulnerable to theft.

One shopper exposed a 7-Eleven store in Mill Valley, California, after realizing that the payment terminal has a card skimmer attached to it. To warn the public, the shopper shared his experience on TikTok. In the viral video, Will (@willhunter908) can be heard expressing his frustration while holding the detached skimmer in his hand.

“Just did it again,” he says in the video. “That’s f***ing crazy.”

Watch the video below.