It's Zendaya's week as she clinches the much coveted Emmy for Best Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series. This win is her second in a row, making her the first and youngest black woman ever to achieve this feat.

Of course, that's cause for celebration, and the actress does her best to revel in the moment. She didn't let hurting legs from wearing high heels all night stop her. Instead, she crouched on the street to nurse her award.

See the cute moment below.