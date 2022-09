Movie watchers know that critics' opinions on movies don't always translate to the audience's sentiments. Also, Box Office failures are sometimes feel-good movies, and Kurt Russell's The Thing is one of those movies.

While it's become a cult classic amongst horror movie fans, the 1982 movie was a box office failure recouping $19.6 million at home (the USA) against a $15 million budget. Russell has since made more movies ranging from great to horrible.