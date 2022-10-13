The creation of a movie is a very long process that often brings surprises to everyone who is involved; sometimes, those unexpected outcomes can result in tragedy, and the film is delayed, but other times, the surprise ends up being not only a great anecdote for the crew, but the public's favorite part, just like it happened with these lines which were improvised at the moment. Keep reading to find out if your favorite line wasn't meant to exist.
It Was The Most Famous Movie Line Ever, But He Was Never Meant To Say It
'You Can't Handle the Truth!'
If you ask someone about Jack Nicholson's career, there would be a lot of roles that might come to their mind, but most people would agree that his role as Colonel Nathan Jessup in A Few Good Men is iconic, mainly because of this line, which was supposed to be 'You already have the truth!' However, Nicholson wasn't thrilled with the original line, so he gave it a twist that would create more impact.
'She Talks In Her Sleep'
The moment Sean Connery tells Harrison Ford, "she talks in her sleep" after he asks him how he knows Alison Doody's character is a Nazi was so funny that many crew members couldn't hold their laughter amid filming. Fortunately, Steven Spielberg enjoyed this improvised line and decided to keep it in the moment; otherwise, we wouldn't have one of the most remarkable scenes in the Indiana Jones industry.
'I'm Walkin' Here!'
Dustin Hoffman deserves some credit after he came up with "I'm walking here" for his role in Midnight Cowboy. Still, the. Still, the thing is that Hoffman was almost run over by a taxi cab that wasn't part of the movie, and this was his honest reaction to the vehicle. The scene made the final cut because it was incredible how he never broke character, even though he might have gotten injured.
'I Know'
The Star Wars universe is full of remarkable scenes that were crucial parts of the whole story; still, there is a particular moment in The Empire Strikes Back that shows how well Harrison Ford knew his character, Han Solo. When Princess Leia, played by Carrie Fisher, finally confesses her love to Solo, he answers with "I know," something Ford thought might fit better with the character rather than the scripted "I love you too."
'Hey Malkovich, Think Fast!'
The "Hey Malkovich, think fast" line wasn't the only random thing in the independent movie Being John Malkovich, but the whole scene was. The guy who hits John Malkovich in the head with a can was an extra who happened to be drunk and decided to contribute to the movie. Director Spike Jonze not only loved the spontaneity of the moment so much that he kept it in the film but also gave him extra acting credit.
'I Don't Care'
The Fugitive is a significant film in Tommy Lee Jones' career, and it even earned him an Oscar. Jones took creative liberty while filming the famous tunnel scene with his co-star Harrison Ford. After Dr. Richard Kimble desperately states that he didn't kill his wife, it was scripted that Jones would say, "that's not my problem," but he went more profound with the character and answered with a cold, "I don't care."
'Funny How? I Amuse You?'
All mobster movie fans are familiar with Goodfellas. Martin Scorsese’s film brought a lot of publicity thanks to the incredible cast, who didn’t disappoint with their acting. Though the whole movie is a classic, most people might specifically recall the moment Joe Pesci’s character, Tommy DeVito, felt insulted by Henry Hill. The scene wasn’t improvised per se, but it was the actor’s idea to respond with "funny how? I amuse you?" and Scorsese welcomed it in the final cut.
'You Talkin' to Me?'
Who could forget Robert De Niro's famous "you talkin' to me?" line in Taxi Driver? This scene has been remade in thousands of other movies and TV shows, but in reality, it was totally De Niro's idea. Though the script stated that his character, Travis Bickle, was talking to himself in the mirror, there weren't any particular lines he had to say.
'You're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat'
Like other movies in this list, Jaws was an essential piece for the movie industry. This remarkable film stands out for the special effects very advanced for the time, but the budget for the movie wasn't the best. The production had used a really small boat across the filming, something that became a recurrent joke on set that even stayed in the movie itself since Roy Schneider thought it might fit the moment when the audience gets to see the terrifying white shark and state the obvious, yet funny 'you’re gonna need a bigger boat'.
'I'll Bet You Could Suck a Golf Ball Through a Garden Hose'
Stanley Kubrick's films are known for being out of the box, and Full Metal Jacket is not the exception. Ironically, the movie won an Oscar for Best Writing, but it turns out that most of the lines from one of the most important characters, Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, played by R. Lee Ermey, were improvised by the actor. Funny enough, Ermey was cast last minute after Kubrick was missing an actor.
'Take the Cannoli'
Another trilogy that is full of memorable scenes is The Godfather. The 'take the cannoli' line was Richard Castellano's idea to add, who was meant to say "leave the gun" simply right after Johnny Martino's character, Paulie Gatto, betrayed Vitto Corleone. It ended up being the moment that represents Peter Clemenza best.
Hannibal Lecter's Hissing Sound
This one isn't exactly a line, but one thing that comes to mind when you think about Hannibal Lecter, the memorable character from The Silence of The Lambs. Jodie Foster was truly shocked after Anthony Hopkins made the hissing sound following his line, "I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti." This moment was improvised by Hopkins but fit the whole story like a glove.
'He Stole My Line'
This was a funny moment on the set that Robin Williams couldn't help. The line right before Williams ad-libs, "son of a b*tch, he stole my line," was Matt Damon saying, "sorry guys, I gotta see about a girl," literally stealing his line. In the end, the confusion was a significant part of the story and remained in the final cut, becoming one of the public's favorite parts of Good Will Hunting.
'People Call Me Forrest Gump'
Forrest Gump is a movie that's hard to forget; it is full of heartwarming scenes that caused many to love the movie. Still, one of director Robert Zemeckis' favorite moments was Tom Hanks' introduction to Benjamin Buford Blue, who tells Forrest, "people call me Bubba." Though he should continue the introduction with his name only, Hanks thought it would be better if he responded with, "people call me Forrest Gump."
'Like Tears In Rain'
The battle between Rick Deckard and Roy Batty might be the most important scene in the classic sci-fi movie Blade Runner. Though Batty's monologue was totally scripted, the actor Rutger Hauer decided to give his twist of humanity to his final redemption before saving Harrison Ford's life, finishing his introspective speech with "like tears in rain." The line caught the director off guard, but he kept it in the final cut.
'Want To Hear The Most Annoying Sound In The World?'
This perhaps could be the most famous scene in Dumb and Dumber, and you might be surprised to know that Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels completely improvised it. Both actors were constantly adding even more comedy to the film, but it was Carrey's idea to make "the most annoying sound in the world" and blast their Mockingbird version.
'...And I'm All Out Of Bubblegum'
This particular movie, They Live!, isn't very popular among the public. Still, a scene has been replayed many times in the industry, starring Roddy Piper's idea. The director had told him to say what he felt in the moment, which ended up being, "I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick a** … and I'm all out of bubblegum." Later the actor revealed that there wasn't much history behind the line, but just what he thought of while filming.
'You Know ... Morons'
Gene Wilder was known in Hollywood for being a fantastic improviser, and he didn't disappoint while filming Blazing Saddles. His co-star Cleavon Little's character, Sheriff Bart, struggled with racism even though he was part of the law enforcement, and Wilder, who played Jim the "Waco Kid," was meant to console him with the fact that they were living in a small-minded town and that it wasn't Bart's fault. The heartfelt moment ended up being a moment of laughter that not even Little couldn't hold after Wilder delivered, "you know ... morons."
'The Horror'
Originally, Apocalypse Now was a reasonably structured movie; however, there had to be some changes after Marlon Brandon didn't fit the part in the script due to his weight. Still, the film ended up being a success, as Brandon and the director Francis Ford Coppola worked along during filming, mainly improvising most of Brandon's lines, with his monologue about war horrors not being the exception.
'OK, Who Brought The Dog?'
Rick Moranis might have retired from Hollywood decades ago, but he is still very much remembered for his role as Louis Tully in Ghostbusters. Like other actors on this list, he had a reputation for being a great improviser, and he made sure to give this character some improvised moments. It was later revealed that most of the lines in the party Louis threw for his clients were improvised by Moranis, including the famous "ok, who brought the dog?"
'I’m King Of The World!'
You need to be in a high position to recreate the iconic "I'm king of the world" from young Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. This line was added to the script when filming began, but it was inspired by DiCaprio, who did it when the shooting started and got on top of a boat. The director found it would go great with his character, Jack, and wanted it to be part of the movie.
'Here’s Lookin’ At You, Kid'
The black and white film Casablanca will always have a special place in everyone's hearts, and it is full of lines that would later become pop culture references constantly remade in TV and movies. "Here's lookin' at you, kid" was something Humphrey Bogart told Ingrid Bergman while teaching her how to play poker and was later added to the script due to the couple's chemistry.
'I’m Singing In The Rain'
A Clockwork Orange might not be a movie for everyone, but it is indeed full of references, some of which are improvised at the moment. For example, there's a scene in the film where Alex Delarge, played by Malcolm McDowell, and his entourage break into a house and perform a series of violent acts, during which Alex starts to perform the famous and bubbly song Singing In The Rain. This was McDowell's idea and was a clever way to add even more chaos to the evilness of his character.
'Mein Fuhrer, I Can Walk!'
'Mein Fuhrer, I can walk!' by Peter Sellers during Dr. Strangelove was one of the lucky improvised lines that were actually kept in the movie. While filming, there were a lot of ad-libs that didn't make the final cut, but the most famous line in the whole film was saved because it was a great representation of the satire portrayed across the entire movie.
'And He Invented The Mobile Disco'
Nick Frost, the starring actor in Shaun of the Dead, had a talent for describing the pubgoers, thanks to his improvising sense of humor. Frost didn't receive any notes from the director or production for this scene, but it came to his mind spontaneously during filming.
'I’m A Zit. Get It?'
Character introductions in movies are crucial because they have to deliver most of the qualities without giving too much at once. Still, when John "Bluto" Blutarsky appeared for the first time in Animal House, the audience immediately knew he would be an immature yet loveable character. "I'm a zit. Get it?" was John Belushi's idea at the moment and became an iconic moment in comedy films.
'And What Did That Produce? The Cuckoo Clock'
Most of Orson Wells' movies are remarkable in their way, and Third Man is no exception. On this occasion, the production was in the hands of Graham Greene, considered one of the best movie writers in history, but Wells had his liberty gateways to express what he felt at the moment. Still, his improvised monologue was welcomed and kept in the movie.
'I Am Hearing This, And I Want To Hear This'
Most of The Devil Wears Prada scenes had to be exactly like they were scripted because they wanted to make a movie that was loyal to the book it is based on. Yet, Emily Blunt, who plays Emily Charton, heard a mother on the set talking to her child, saying, "I am hearing this, and I want to hear this," and thought it could go well with her character, Miranda Priestly's exhausted and mistreated assistant.
'Picture A Girl Who Took A Nosedive From The Ugly Tree'
Matt Damon's acting in Saving Private Ryan was praised by the public, and many things make this movie outstanding. Yet, there is a line that particularly stood out with everybody, even though it wasn't the most clever, it was Damon embracing his character during one of the countless "guy talks" throughout the film, and that was "picture a girl who took a nosedive from the ugly tree."
'Why Male Models?'
Zoolander is so full of funny moments; even the cast had some laughter while filming. The thing about this scene is that Ben Stiller forgot his line and repeated the question. Fortunately, this fits the character perfectly, and David Duchovny's answer to "why male models?" was a comedic "you serious? I just told you that a moment ago."
'Game Over, Man. Game Over'
"Game over, man. Game over" has become a very famous line among gamers and memes, but you'll be surprised to know that this iconic moment in the sci-fi movie was added while filming by Bill Paxton. Alien's director, James Cameron, loved the extra drama it brought to the moment and kept it in the final cut.
'Kelly Clarkson!'
If you are a fan of Steve Carrell, you might know that this famous scene from The 40-year-old Virgin was utterly authentic. It was Carrell's idea to have his chest actually waxed on camera, but he didn't expect how much it would hurt, especially since the extra doing the job lied about having experience waxing people. So everything said and done during this scene was Carell's honest reaction and was improvised at the moment.
'I Didn’t Know You Could Read'
Draco Malfoy became one of Harry Potter's most beloved characters to the saga fans. There are a lot of moments where you can see Tom Felton shine in the spotlight, but one of Draco's most iconic insults, where he tells one of his friends how surprised he is to find out he could read during The Chambers of Secrets, was Felton's idea.
'I’ve Been Impaled'
It is scarce to have an improvised line during an animated movie; still, Frozen would stand out from the rest for this very fact. Olaf was a loveable character full of funny moments that the actor who played it, Josh Gad, delivered perfectly, and he made sure to leave his mark on the character by adding even more funny lines, such as "I've been impaled."
'I’ll Have What She’s Having'
When Harry Met Sally became a classic among rom-com fanatics. Thousands of moments later became pop culture references that are used to this date, such as the famous fake orgasm sequence by Meg Ryan. This moment was her co-star Billy Crystal's idea, and even though they tried it before filming it, it wasn't scripted.
'Know How I Know You’re Gay?'
You might recall this hilarious scene in Knocked Up, but you might be finding out right now that it was all made up in the moment by Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd while they were filming it. The actors got along pretty well during the whole production and had a lot of fun in this particular scene.
'I Need A Vacation'
Terminator isn't known for being a comedy movie. There are a lot of moments of drama, action, and tension that make it really difficult to forget. Still, a line during the second movie slipped from Arnold Schwarzenegger that added so much comedy to the moment that everyone on the set ended up loving and leaving it in. Of course, "I need a vacation" became a worldwide reference.
'It’s Such A Fine Line Between Stupid And Clever'
The actors in This Is Spinal Tap had permission to take creative liberties whenever they felt it was appropriate, so a lot of this film was made up in the moment, giving a sense of authenticity to the rebellious personalities of the band members portrayed in the movie. The three starring actors had so many moments that they had writing credits for iconic lines such as "it’s such a fine line between stupid and clever."
'And I...Am...Iron Man'
Avengers: Endgame is an emotional rollercoaster, given it is the final piece of the famous Marvel Multiverse, at least of the previous era. Robert Downey Jr. had been playing Iron Man for over a decade, and it was appropriate to have a moment where the hero had a proper goodbye. This scene was vital in the story, and even the writers couldn't think of something as good to say after Iron Man snapped his fingers, so when they were editing the movie, someone thought about him saying, "and I...am...Iron Man." They loved it so much that they re-shot the scene.
'I Don't Wanna Go'
Another heartbreaking moment in Marvel is credited to Tom Holland, but in Avengers: Infinity War. This was Holland's way of showing his fright at the moment right before 'the blip' happens, it was an acting technique that ended up slipping out of his mouth when Peter Parker is being erased, and he, in fact, didn't want to go.
'What An Incredible Cinderella Story'
While Bill Murray was supposed to play golf during this scene in Caddyshack, he thought it might be cool if he improvised a little bit about the sport, and that's how "what an incredible Cinderella story" ended up in the movie. Murray recalls this monologue with joy and as something that came quickly into his mind.
'Everyone Wants To Be Us'
We previously talked about The Devil Wears Prada, but another honorable mention of this film is Miranda Priestly stating the obvious: "everyone wants to be us." The line was scripted, but it was meant to be 'me' instead of 'us'; however, Meryl Streep, including Andy, Anne Hathaway's character, fit the narrative better.
'Alright... Alright... Alright'
Matthew McConaughey is known for his commitment to his characters, so he constantly thinks of ways to improve his acting. For example, during his rehearsals for Dazed and Confused, he got the idea to add the famous "Alright... Alright... Alright" line to the scene. The inspiration came from Jim Morrison.
'Molly, You In Danger Girl'
Whoopie Goldberg made sure to give part of her personality to her character in the classic romance film Ghost. She might have followed the lines in the script, but the way she delivered them was completely due to her talent, especially the phrase "Molly, you in danger girl!" - a well-known pop culture reference these days.
'I Love Lamp'
According to the director Adam McKay, Steve Carrell didn't have enough lines in this scene, so during the filming of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, he told Carrell to say what came to his mind. Steve followed the instructions and just started to say facts about the things he saw on set, and "I love lamp" was brought up and later kept in the film.
'Yippee-Ki-Yay BLEEP'
"Yippee-Ki-Yay motherf—er" is arguably one of the most iconic moments in the Die Hard movies, but it wasn't meant to go that way. The expression was written with the word a–hole, which was more accepted by the public; nevertheless, Bruce Willis decided to go with the other insult, and they kept it for the first screening to see how everyone would react. Luckily this switch was happily accepted.
'I'm Totally Buggin' Myself'
Clueless isn't only known for the fashion revolution it brought to the 90s and is also full of iconic lines, such as Cher's famous "as if." Still, another remarkable moment from the film is Paul Rudd saying, "I'm totally buggin' myself." The line was in the script, but it was phrased differently, but his delivery was so funny to the crew and other cast members that they couldn't help but burst into laughter, so they left it like that.
'Not You, I Don't Even Know You'
This time, the ad-lib was an idea from the producer Debra Martin Chase. During the filming of The Princess Diaries, there was a lot of back and forth about how the scenes would turn out, so she suggested Heather Matarazzo, who played Lily Moscobitz, say, "not you, I don't even know you" before they shot this scene.
'Have Fun Storming The Castle!'
As you may have noticed by now, Billy Crystal is a fan of improvising lines, and of course, he did it during the filming of The Princess Bride. He later confessed that there were a lot of ad-libbed moments in this classic, including the line "have fun storming the castle!"
'You Can't Watch Meg Ryan For Two Hours And Not Be Thinking About Another Girl'
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey have a lot of chemistry on screen, especially in the iconic rom-com How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Yet, the director of the movie wanted even more chemistry between the couple and thought it would be funny and fitting if Kate delivered the line "you can't watch Meg Ryan for two hours and not be thinking about another girl" without telling McConaughey to see his reaction for a little bit of added spontaneity.