It Was The Most Famous Movie Line Ever, But He Was Never Meant To Say It

Avengers: Endgame is an emotional rollercoaster, given it is the final piece of the famous Marvel Multiverse, at least of the previous era. Robert Downey Jr. had been playing Iron Man for over a decade, and it was appropriate to have a moment where the hero had a proper goodbye. This scene was vital in the story, and even the writers couldn't think of something as good to say after Iron Man snapped his fingers, so when they were editing the movie, someone thought about him saying, "and I...am...Iron Man." They loved it so much that they re-shot the scene.