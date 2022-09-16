'The Little Mermaid' Video Remake Turns Halle Bailey's Ariel From Black To White, Sparks Racism Debate

Disney finally released The Little Mermaid's live-action remake trailer featuring Halle Bailey as the titular character. However, it wasn't all positive reviews as fans shared their opinions on the internet.

Many comments complained about her race, considering the animated Ariel is Caucasian, while others focused their attention on the lighting under the sea.

Amid the chaotic response, a TikTok trend of little children reacting to Bailey as Ariel has become viral and reached the actress much to her pleasure.