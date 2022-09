Ronnie Coleman may not have been a pioneer, but he sure paved the way for many who came after him in the bodybuilding industry. He set the standard for greatness, claiming eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles and still being the winningest participant in their history, tied with Lee Haney.

However, pushing your body to the limit will definitely take a toll on it. One can only handle so much before things fall apart, and not even Coleman was the exception to that rule.