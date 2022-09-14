Gal Gadot Stuns In Bodysuit For D23 Expo

Former beauty queen turned actress Gal Gadot became a worldwide superstar and icon for little girls with her role, Wonder Woman. However, she's set to take on another iconic part in 2024, the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White live-action remake.

The mother of three recently returned from a short summer break vacationing with her family in Portugal when she attended Disney's D23 expo with her co-star, Rachel Zegler. The duo didn't say much except that Gadot was excited to do something different for the first time in her career.

