Sofia Vergara Shows Major Cleavage In Glam Yellow Dress

Modern Family alum, Sofia Vergara, surprised fans when she showed up as a presenter at the Primetime Emmy Awards last weekend. Unlike many of her peers, the Colombian-American actress didn't walk the gold carpet, leading fans to speculate that she wasn't in attendance.

However, as she took the stage in a sparkling yellow column Dior dress, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

She joined many stars dressed in Dior for the night, yet didn't disappoint with her subtle glam. Vergara used her Instagram to thank her glam team for the flawless delivery of her appearance from the designer to the stylist, makeup artist, jeweler, and hairdresser.