Sofia Vergara Shows Major Cleavage In Glam Yellow Dress

Close up of Sofia Vergara smiling
Modern Family alum, Sofia Vergara, surprised fans when she showed up as a presenter at the Primetime Emmy Awards last weekend. Unlike many of her peers, the Colombian-American actress didn't walk the gold carpet, leading fans to speculate that she wasn't in attendance.

However, as she took the stage in a sparkling yellow column Dior dress, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

She joined many stars dressed in Dior for the night, yet didn't disappoint with her subtle glam. Vergara used her Instagram to thank her glam team for the flawless delivery of her appearance from the designer to the stylist, makeup artist, jeweler, and hairdresser.

Stunning Presenter

Vergara's sunshine yellow dress had a low-cut boat neck revealing her cleavage while the body was peppered with yellow diamonds thanks to Lorraine Schwartz, extending to the thin straps. The actress was overwhelmed with emotions and declared her love for Schwartz.

She paired her ethereal dress with gold chandelier earrings, a chunky ring, and her hair worn in a bouncy curl to the side.

For her makeup, Vergara kept the color muted to keep the attention on her gown - she wore matte brown lipstick and smoky eyeshadow. To crown the golden moment, she wore sky-high gold stiletto sandals.

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

'Modern Family' Reunion

Vergara stunned in a black and white floral casual dress paired with a peep-toe black stiletto shoe for Sarah Hyland's wedding last June. The Modern Family alum and her co-stars used the event as a mini-reunion since they all formed close friendships, and Hyland invited them for the nuptials.

Although many hadn't seen each other since they last filmed together in 2020, they were excited to link up again.

The wedding party also gave fans a look at Jesse Tyler Ferguson's newborn son. Vergara and the group enjoyed a picnic together on the wedding weekend and shared the moment via Instagram story.

Dropping It Low In Bikini

It's no shocker that the 50-year-old bodied her outfit as she's been doing that even from her teenage years in Barranquilla. Vergara used this Summer to celebrate her humble beginnings, especially because she was busy with work on America's Got Talent. Amidst dropping new pictures of herself enjoying the warm weather in a bikini, she shared an older shot proving just how timeless she truly is. We couldn't get over her then, and we're not starting now!

The Million Dollar House

Vergara is also a businesswoman who makes intelligent decisions, as evidenced by her listing her million-dollar home for sale. The mansion in Beverly Hills, California, is worth $19.6 million, and they're selling it via Sotheby's International Realty, meaning they're in good hands.

Vergara bought the mansion for $10.6 million in 2014 before marrying Manganiello and improved it over the years in hopes of making a profit when she sold. The couple moved into the area in 2020, per Realtor.com. Despite selling the estate, fans will likely still get beautiful pictures from Vergara in her other Beverly Park area mansion, which she shares with Manganiello.

