Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Sheer Braless Dress At Emmys

Close up of Alexandra Daddario
In a stunning Dior dress, Alexandra Daddario joined the flurry of stars at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. As a first-time nominee, it's no shocker that she came prepared to steal the day fashion-wise. Although her nominated category, "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology series or movie," was a tight race with four of her co-stars being co-nominees, that didn't stop her from putting her best foot forward.

After all, you never know until you know, but the award eventually went to veteran actress Jennifer Coolidge. It was still a win for The White Lotus cast as the series won four other big ones that night, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology series.

A Darling In Dior

Daddario's dress was a mono-sleeveless number showing off her side boob with a see-through mesh material teasing her skin and toned body underneath. The overlay material had tiny beads all over with a draped sleeve on the bodice while the skirt was free-flowing. Daddario paired the dress with bright red matte lipstick (a signature hue) and nude accessories from her clutch to her jewelry and strappy stiletto heels.

Daddario styled her short black hair in a blunt bob cut parted down the middle with one side tucked behind her ear. However, as her 22.5 million Instagram followers realized her big smile was sponsored by her date, a.k.a. husband, Andrew Form.

Swipe to see his picture.

Supporting The Cast And Crew

One thing about Daddario is that she always stays positive! The actress shared a big congratulatory message to the showrunner, Mike White, and the cast, especially the winner sof the night saying,

"So profoundly grateful to have been part of this special show, congrats to everyone! and to mike white, I love you so dearly!"

Daddario and many of the cast, like Sydney Sweeney, won't return for the second season, which is set in the Italian branch of the hotel. She still supported the upcoming season, which will feature Emmy winner Coolidge, and showed up for the FYC event last summer.

Forming Friendships Along The Way

Daddario formed a friendship with Sweeney during filming despite their age difference. The ladies appeared on Carpool Karaoke with Murray Bartlet earlier this year and recreated their White Lotus pool scene last year.

In the memorable scene, Daddario's character, Rachel, meets Sweeney's character, Olivia, and a friend, Paula, at the poolside and tries to make a small conversation. However, because they're spoilt brats, they make it difficult and awkward for her by making her feel old. Moments later, they gasp impressively when she strips into her swimwear, showing off her "not so old" body.

Starring In Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

Perhaps another Emmy nomination might be in the books for Daddario as she takes on the role of a witch in AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Mayfair WitchesThe actress traveled to New Orleans to film the movie and got married in the "magical" city sometime between production before resuming work. She complained a lot of the heat but enjoyed working with her co-stars, especially Tongayi Chirisa.

