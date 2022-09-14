Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Sheer Braless Dress At Emmys

In a stunning Dior dress, Alexandra Daddario joined the flurry of stars at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. As a first-time nominee, it's no shocker that she came prepared to steal the day fashion-wise. Although her nominated category, "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology series or movie," was a tight race with four of her co-stars being co-nominees, that didn't stop her from putting her best foot forward.

After all, you never know until you know, but the award eventually went to veteran actress Jennifer Coolidge. It was still a win for The White Lotus cast as the series won four other big ones that night, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology series.