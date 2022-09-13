A Murder-Suicide In Maryland Claims A Mother, Father, And Three Children

It can be an eerie feeling for investigators to enter a crime scene where only the pets are left roaming the home. On September 10, 2022, the scene was set for police when they found a family of five -- a mother, father, and three children -- two girls, ages 11 and 14, and one boy, age 8 -- all dead from gunshot wounds in an Elk Mills, Maryland home. A gun was discovered next to the father, Marcus Milligan, so police are certain the act was a murder-suicide.

Authorities believe they identified the father as the assailant, but an unidentified man made the call 911 call. If Milligan was dead when police arrived at the scene, is there another male they should be searching for, or did Milligan want to ensure investigators would arrive immediately after the crime? If so, why?