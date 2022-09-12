Father Charged With Beating 6-Year-Old Daughter To Death With A Baseball Bat

Police were called early in the morning of Sept. 2 to a home where a child later identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner was found dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to the probable cause statement filed in Buchanan County Circuit Court, the girl was struck several times in the head with an aluminum baseball bat.

Police investigators wrote in the statement that Dustin Beechner led officers to the roof of the house, where the child’s body was covered in a white sheet. He identified the girl as his daughter and was taken into custody and charged.