Mother Suspected Of Drowning Her Three Children On Coney Island

During the trial of Smith, who also drowned her children, onlookers shouted, “You could have given those children away!”

We don't know what Merdy's request for "help" sounded like. Did she ask relatives to retrieve her children, or did she ask for mental care? Should society continue to shame mothers who want to give up their children? Parenting may be like alcoholism—one doesn't know they're an alcoholic until they begin drinking. People don't know parenthood doesn’t suit them until they become a parent.

How will society view Merdy? Witnesses saw her as a "disturbed" woman walking along the boardwalk. Will a judge order her to a psychiatric institution, or will she be sentenced to serve hard time while battling a mental disorder?

Merdy engaged in a heated online discussion with the same Coney Island hospital a few months ago who attempted to save her children's lives, reported the NY Daily News. “I am high risk,” she wrote. “I cannot get in touch with my doctors, the receptionists are extremely rude. I’m really frustrated at the state of this hospital. It’s so terrible and so many patients and residents of the area like myself have to suffer. I will gladly receive services elsewhere,” the mom said, per the NY Daily News.

The children's autopsies have not been completed, and no charges have been filed against Merdy, reports say.