Mother Suspected Of Drowning Her Three Children On Coney Island

“From what I know she was a good mother. She was always with her children, always with her babies. You never know what people are going through. People mask their depression very well,” said Alfred Brown, once a coach to a promising boy whose mother violently ended his life.
On September 12, at 4:40 am, Erin Merdy of Brooklyn, NY, told authorities she drowned all three of her children -- a 4-year-old girl and two boys, 3 months and 7 years old, according to the NY Post.
An unknown mental illness perhaps takes center stage in this triple-filicide. A mother, possibly at her wit's end, feeling overwhelmed and isolated in her madness, may gear society into having a conversation about mothers desiring to give away their children.