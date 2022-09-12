Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Sexy Bikini In New Caliwater Ad

Although Vanessa Hudgens had big dreams for her Cactus Water brand, Caliwater, the multi-hyphenated entertainer didn't realize how successful it'd become. In just a year of being in business, what started as a two-flavor brand has now expanded to three.

She announced the new product with a beautiful bikini post last month after teasing its launch throughout the summer. Before the announcement which sent her into business mode, Hudgens took time off for herself in the Alps for a relaxing vacation.