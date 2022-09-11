Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Buy One Of Britain’s Unluckiest Soccer Clubs

Convincing everyone that they were serious about buying the Welsh soccer team wasn’t an easy feat for Ryan and Rob. Critics objected that the plan was always to make the documentary rather than having a genuine interest in Wrexham.

“The challenge was people looking around and thinking, ‘What are these guys doing here?’ ” McElhenney told The Sydney Morning Herald. But the two were truly moved by the story and history of the soccer team.

McElhenney, who was born working-class in Philadelphia and supports the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team, said that he was inspired by the Netflix documentary Sunderland ’Til I Die, about the club’s relegation from the English Premier League competition. The film’s story of people coming together to save a club resonated with the actor. “I knew those people; I grew up with them,” he explained. “The thing that crushed me was the theme song of the Sunderland documentary written by local singer Martin Longstaff about his grandfather.”

The song’s lyrics include, “All your life you worked your fingers to the bone, you worked hard for every little thing you owned.” When McElhenney heard them, he turned to his wife on the sofa and told her he would buy a football club. The problem, as he says, is, “I’m only in TV. I needed a movie star with millions.”

As fate would have it, he had just met Reynolds in a weird DM exchange and thought of the Golden Globe nominee. Reynolds is a businessman, who owns a gin company and a phone company, so it was a no-brainer to present the idea to him – in a message on Twitter.

“I think Rob thought of my gin as a sponsor first,” Reynolds says. “But I said, ‘What if we just drove off the cliff together?’ ”

“The age-old tale of addiction is that you go into it with this casual approach and then you come out completely changed and ravaged,” Reynolds said. “Football has done that to me. For better and for worse. I think they should make some sort of patch for it.”

