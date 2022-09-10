Ana de Armas Brings The Colors In Swimsuit!

Ana de Armas, with more than 8 million followers on Instagram (and counting), brings a devastating mix of beauty, brains, and grit to the mix as one of Hollywood's new leading ladies.

At 34 years of age, she is starting to ramp up her name recognition in America as a serious actress versatile enough to excel at comedies and dramas, plus action adventure if the role calls for it.

You have seen her in a slew of movies over the last few years, and it is scary to think that she is only now just getting started. As she continues to win over new fans with her exceptional portrayals and undeniable star wattage, new fans are eager to learn more about Ana. We have a brief introduction to all things Ana!

Ana Embraces Spring Colors In Green Bikini

The spring and summer colors look great on Ana, and in a bikini halter top in a vibrant green shade, she looks as calm and collected as one can be. With her normally dark hair highlighted blonde, the actress gives fans a new look that still makes the grade.

Ana Hails From Cuba Originally

Born in Santa Cruz del Norte in Cuba, Ana had aspirations of stardom early on, but first was concentrating on a career as a dancer. Later, she transitioned into films, first starring in Una Rosa de Francia, a romantic drama produced in 2006. The movie gained her recognition, and talent agents were soon clamoring to work with the newbie.

The Move To Spain

Soon, the work came calling, and Ana, at the tender age of 18, was packing and on her way to Spain, where she starred on television for six seasons and across the years in El Internado. The show gave her huge fame in Spain and catapulted her to the top of the industry there. More producers in Hollywood saw her, and soon she was again packing for larger fortunes stateside.

Ana Met Ben Affleck On Set

On the set of Deep Water, love blossomed between Ana and Ben Affleck, who had recently left his wife, Jennifer Garner. The movie premiered in 2020, but by early 2021 the two had grown apart and amicably split. Currently, Ana is single but seeing someone. There have been no confirmations yet, but fans eagerly await who the lucky man is!

