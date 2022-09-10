Ana de Armas Brings The Colors In Swimsuit!

Ana de Armas, with more than 8 million followers on Instagram (and counting), brings a devastating mix of beauty, brains, and grit to the mix as one of Hollywood's new leading ladies.

At 34 years of age, she is starting to ramp up her name recognition in America as a serious actress versatile enough to excel at comedies and dramas, plus action adventure if the role calls for it.

You have seen her in a slew of movies over the last few years, and it is scary to think that she is only now just getting started. As she continues to win over new fans with her exceptional portrayals and undeniable star wattage, new fans are eager to learn more about Ana. We have a brief introduction to all things Ana!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.