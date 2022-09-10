Ruby Rose Takes Her Canine Kiddos On Summer Road Trip

Dog mom Ruby Rose embarked on a summer road trip with her cute pup-trio last month for some downtime and camping on the beach. The Batwoman actress and her pupsters, Ru, Chance, and Charlie, ended up in the scenic waterfront city of Morro Bay, California, and took Instagram followers for the ride.

“Summer road trip with the kiddos,” Rose captioned a series of photos capturing their experience. She even included the not-so adorable moments, commenting, “Sorry about the last slide,” which caught Charlie taking a little ding on the beach.