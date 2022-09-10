Ruby Rose Takes Her Canine Kiddos On Summer Road Trip

Dog mom Ruby Rose embarked on a summer road trip with her cute pup-trio last month for some downtime and camping on the beach. The Batwoman actress and her pupsters, Ru, Chance, and Charlie, ended up in the scenic waterfront city of Morro Bay, California, and took Instagram followers for the ride.

“Summer road trip with the kiddos,” Rose captioned a series of photos capturing their experience. She even included the not-so adorable moments, commenting, “Sorry about the last slide,” which caught Charlie taking a little ding on the beach.

“Soul Filling” Beach Trips With Ru

Going to the beach has become a favorite pastime for her eldest Ru, who is now 13 (in human years), as running in the sand is easier on her feet. Before their Morro Bay trip, Ruby shared her “soul-filling” dog date with Ru at the beach as they took an evening run together in the sand. “Took Ru to run on the beach. As she gets older (13 now), she can’t run so well on hard surfaces, but she sure zooms on that sand,” she said in the post, adding, “Dog dates are soul filling.”

Splitting Time Between Her Pups 

The Australian actress, 36, who stars in the new movie 1Up, can be seen splitting her time between all her pups when she’s not working. Whether it’s her beach trips with Ru, nature rides with Charlie, or “recreating titanic scenes” during pool days with Chance (like seen below), everyone gets their fair share of quality time with their celebrity mom. 

Animal Advocate

Ruby is a well-known animal activist and long-time advocate for animal rights, even enrolling in many such organizations like PETA Australia in 2011. The actress has also used her celebrity and platform to encourage people to adopt a pet and support the "adopt don't shop" movement. She also posted about shelter dogs needing forever homes on her social media accounts.

The John Wick actress is such a huge animal advocate that she was even rumored to have broken things off with her ex-fiancée Phoebe Dahl because she didn’t like pets, especially snuggling in bed, which Ruby sometimes enjoys doing with her pups. 

A Beloved Cat, Cricket 

Back the,n Ruby also had another snuggle buddy - a cat named Cricket, who sadly went to cat heaven in 2016. Upon announcing Cricket’s passing, Ruby shared a photo of the beloved kitty with a snarky jab at her ex. “Rest in peace buddy.. You were our favorite son. You gave the best purrrs, you were smart you only bit Phoebe ;) joke joke. You cleaned up...,” she wrote.

Nowadays, Ruby can be seen freely lounging and snuggling in bed with her canine kiddos, which has become a household routine for everyone. 

