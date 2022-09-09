Las Vegas Politician Charged In Connection With Murder Of Investigative Reporter Jeff German

On Saturday, German's body was located outside his northwest Las Vegas home, according to authorities. Police officers were initially alerted about the slaying after a 911 caller reported the discovery on the side of his residence.

As investigators started examining the crime scene, they learned that German had been stabbed multiple times in what appeared to be a surprise attack. A three-page report about the incident reveals that they believe the journalist had fought back because he had "defensive" wounds.

Later, Telles' DNA was located underneath German's fingernails, and officials had recovered blood-stained shoes and a straw hat that matched what the suspect had been wearing in surveillance footage.