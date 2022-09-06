'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Under Fire For Posting Co-Star's Private Chats

Taylor's first appearance in season 7 of Southern Charm was as Shep's girlfriend. Shep had been Charleston's resident bachelor for years. Shep and Taylor were together in his house during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The couple's time together was cut short when Shep discovered Taylor was exposed to the virus and made her quarantine with others who were exposed. Taylor complained about how Shep was more concerned for only his own safety.

After the pandemic, season 7 showed the couple mostly at odds. In the season, Taylor had a pregnancy scare and talked about how Shep still put his feelings before hers. She also stated she wanted to get married and have kids but he dragged his feet concerning the discussion. While playing an egg toss game in a recent episode, he yelled at Taylor, "You f****** idiot!" and later apologized to her after pressure from his friends. The duo broke up soon after that incident.