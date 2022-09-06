'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Under Fire For Posting Co-Star's Private Chats

Southern Charm's star Olivia Flowers has been under fire for sharing her co-star's private chats. Olivia posted an Instagram story about Taylor Green which showed the co-star's private chats concerning her relationship.
Olivia Shares Co-Star Taylor Green's Private Chats
Olivia took to her Instagram story to praise Green for always remembering the names of people. The post showed Green holding her phone with her finger over a note titled "Names". Flower wrote how she always wondered how Green can remember people's names. Southern Charm fans were quick to notice something else.
According to Heavy, Some other notes on Green's phone were visible, including some about her relationship issues. Green and Shep Rose recently broke up after dating for two years. Olivia was able to delete the Instagram post but a screenshot began to circulate on social media.
Fans Addressed The Issue Of The Screenshot
A lot of fans have been sympathizing with Green after chats about her relationship issues were posted. Reddit created a thread where fans were able to address the screenshot. A fan wrote, "I would freak out if someone screenshot my notes and posted it. That's a weird move." Another fan commented, "Olivia, girl, at least block out the other notes! Shereeeeesh I'd be livid if I was Taylor."
Fans started questioning Olivia and Taylor's friendship, stating that it was an invasion of privacy. Some fans saw the situation in a different light. A fan commented," She def did it with Taylor's permission. This is on purpose."
Reason For Shep And Taylor's Breakup
Taylor's first appearance in season 7 of Southern Charm was as Shep's girlfriend. Shep had been Charleston's resident bachelor for years. Shep and Taylor were together in his house during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The couple's time together was cut short when Shep discovered Taylor was exposed to the virus and made her quarantine with others who were exposed. Taylor complained about how Shep was more concerned for only his own safety.
After the pandemic, season 7 showed the couple mostly at odds. In the season, Taylor had a pregnancy scare and talked about how Shep still put his feelings before hers. She also stated she wanted to get married and have kids but he dragged his feet concerning the discussion. While playing an egg toss game in a recent episode, he yelled at Taylor, "You f****** idiot!" and later apologized to her after pressure from his friends. The duo broke up soon after that incident.
Why Fans Think The Duo Are Back Together
After Shep shared a picture of him, Taylor, and a group of people hanging out on Instagram, a lot of fans aired their views on the duo getting back together. A lot of fans were hoping it was just a hangout with friends. Some wondered if the duo broke up only for a while and plan to get back together before the end of the season.
Per Screenrant, Shep has frequently told Taylor he will never change so most fans are rooting for her to move on. After the breakup, Taylor shared that she had a crush on Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules and fans consider them a great match.