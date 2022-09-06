The 9 Best Dating Apps In 2022 Based On What You're Looking For

Meeting people on dating apps is no longer new considering the times we're in especially since the 2019/2020 Pandemic. However finding the best dating apps is key as each one caters to a different audience from older people to queer people, straight, and people just looking for a good time.

Although good old-fashioned physical meetings aren't ruled out, there's no reason you can't get a push from modern technology. From Bumble to Tinder, Grindr, and Hinge, here's a list of the best dating apps in 2022.