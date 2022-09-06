The 9 Best Dating Apps In 2022 Based On What You're Looking For

A picture of dating apps on an iPhone
chisom

Meeting people on dating apps is no longer new considering the times we're in especially since the 2019/2020 Pandemic. However finding the best dating apps is key as each one caters to a different audience from older people to queer people, straight, and people just looking for a good time.

Although good old-fashioned physical meetings aren't ruled out, there's no reason you can't get a push from modern technology. From Bumble to Tinder, Grindr, and Hinge, here's a list of the best dating apps in 2022.

eHarmony

eHarmony app
If you're interested in a lasting union and still believe in dating for marriage, then eHarmony is for you. This app is popular for catering to everyone regardless of age, and you can meet your perfect match if you answer the questionnaire truthfully. Many eHarmony users are ready for serious relationships that can lead to long-term partnerships or marriages with a proven track record.

Unfortunately, for all its pluses, eHarmony hasn't always been the most inclusive app as it has a history of LGBTQIA+ prejudice, but has since rebranded. Also, it's a paid app and can get pricey: Premium Light (6 months) is 65.90$ per month, Premium Plus (12 months) is 45.90 per month, and Premium Extra (24 months) is 35.90 per month.

EliteSingles

Elite Singles website
Are you a workaholic with little to no time to meet people in real life? Well, EliteSingles is a great way to meet people. While there's no exact dating app for professionals, this app requires a long personality test from users during registration, and many of them have college degrees.

You'll pay a premium monthly to use the app if you want its best services, or you can manage the free version as a first-time user.

Download the app on Google Play for Android Users and App Store for iOS Users.

OurTime

It's never too late to start dating again and it can get tricky for older folks. You'll need a dating app for older people like OurTime which filters all categories of users. Although you have to pay $90 for six months (meaning serious users only) and it has an age limit of nothing less than 50 years old, there's no sexuality restriction.

Users can create profiles and access private messaging features when they engage the Discovery option to find interested single people.

Download the app on App Store, Google Play, or visit the website.

Tinder

Tinder loading page
Tinder offers all services from casual dating to long-term relationships; however, it's most popular as a Hookup App. All you need to do on Tinder is swipe right for yes and left for no based on a short but straightforward profile.

While this speeds up your decision, it's not the best for serious relationships as you can't know everything about a person from a short bio. If you remember the case of the Tinder Swindler, you'll understand why many people are wary of starting real relationships on Tinder. Thankfully, there are other options.

Stir

Going into the dating pool as a parent is more common than you think, and you can find like-minded people through Stir. As a dating app for single parents, Stir caters to 20 million Americans per CNBC Tech Drivers.

Although it's a new app, Stir's home company, Match Group, is responsible for other known apps such as Tinder, OK Cupid, and Hinge, so you're in good hands. Also, with Stir, single parents get past the awkwardness of explaining their particular situation as every potential match knows you come with a child or more.

Get the app on App Store or Play Store.

Bumble

Bumble App Interface
Confident women love Bumble because it requires them to make the first move by messaging their potential dates. The reply is then placed on a timer such that a lack of reply within 24 hours cancels the match. Two things: No Time Wasters and Women in Charge!

Knowing women take the lead on this app discourages insecure men from using the services. The best part, however, is that Bumble also offers a Best Friend Forever (BFF) option if you're looking for platonic women friends.

Hinge

Hinge Dating App page
If you don't want a serious relationship yet and also don't want a casual hookup, then Hinge is the best dating app for you. Its users are typically a young demographic, and you can start a profile without hassle through its simple and entertaining interface.

Also, the free version is engaging enough to help you find your perfect match, and it comes with pop-up reminders, so you don't stand your date up. Hinge also offers a rating system that helps potential dates see how bad/good the previous outings with other users went. You can download it on Apple and Android.

OkCupid

OkCupid Dating App page and a single red rose
OkCupid offers a free version allowing users to connect with as many profiles as they want, but you can only see the people liking your profile when you subscribe to the paid premium version. The app is great for all ages and sexualities, as users can tick their preferences during registration.

It's the best for progressive people as the preferences logged include Political and other controversial views. On the upside, this means you'll meet your perfect match, while the con is that it exposes you to people profiling your personality. Also, combing through your numerous matches can be a hassle. If you don't mind any of that, then download the app on Apple and Android.

Grindr

Grindr Dating App
Grindr offers an exclusive opportunity for LGBTQIA+ people to link up with themselves without bias or prejudice. A company exec noted that the app is famous for hookups amongst gay people despite catering to a wider audience. Like many dating apps, Grindr has a location-based option that allows users within proximity to link up.

As of 2021, there were claims of Grindr being racist, a drug dealing pool, and bad for serious relationships. However, it's one of the few dating apps with the option to create a Couple's profile and look for a third party. Finally, if you're a private person, you don't have to worry about the Grindr icon giving you away, as you can now use a decoy icon or unsend messages.

