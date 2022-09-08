What You Need To Know About Florence Pugh’s Dating History

One Hollywood star that no one can deny her talent is the amazing Florence Pugh who keeps proving herself with every new movie she participates in.

Despite the drama surrounding her name at the moment due to Don’t Worry Darling, the 26-year-old actress still manages to gracefully avoid this kind of negative energy.

Pugh is not only wise regarding her career, but she is also wise when it comes to her love life. She prefers privacy and takes her time before she enters a relationship. Her dating history is short and doesn’t have many names, but it is sweet, and we will tell you all about it.