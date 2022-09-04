Former Caseworker Allegedly Filed False Child Abuse Claims After Parents Rejected Her Sexual Advances

After a civil lawsuit was filed against Niceta and the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, other women started saying that they had also experienced similar issues with the former caseworker. According to their statements, Niceta would try to lure them in and make sexual advances towards them, and when they rejected them, she would try to have their children removed from their homes.

Now, an attorney for Jurinsky has asked for a class-action lawsuit for "well over 40 persons." Documents attached to the case state that the reported victims "experienced nearly identical conduct, including being investigated based on false allegations ... and being subject to Defendants' unconstitutional attempts to separate her from her child."