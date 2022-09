In the latest Quinnipiac University poll, 40 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's performance in the White House, while 52 percent said they disapprove.

Eighty-three percent of Democrats, 36 percent of independents, and five percent of Republicans said they approve of his job's performance.

This may not seem spectacular, but it is a huge difference compared to six weeks ago.

In the July poll, 31 percent said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 60 percent said the opposite, which means his approval rating has gone up nine percentage points since then.