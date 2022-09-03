Xavier Scruggs Gets Brutally Honest On New York Yankees

Xavier Scruggs had the following to say on the Yankees:

"This one is an easy one for me. I am concerned about the Padres. I'm more concerned about the Padres because this Yankees team was that A team; I already knew who they were. Right? This was a team that started off great, but we haven't seen the Yankees do anything besides get bounced from the Wild Card last year. So until this Yankees team can show me consistency for the long course of a year and in the postseason, I'm not gonna put the expectations on them. This is what I think the problem is.

We've already put the expectations on the Yankees. This was the thing about the Yankees. They hadn't hit that injury bug. And I was looking at all these teams, plus the offense we saw them slump last year for a certain period of time. We didn't see that for a while and now we've seen it. So now is kind of my concern, from a player's perspective, it takes a full 162."