Kaia Gerber Is Picture Perfect While Reading In A Bikini

It's been two years since Kaia Gerber started her book club on Instagram, and she's still waxing strong. Although the actress cum model hasn't had as much time for her hobby due to the return to normal activities, she still tries to keep the momentum going. Gerber started her book club as a way to fill in time during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. Kaia told People about how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced her decisions. "I think it's made me reevaluate my personal life a lot more," she said.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.