Kaia Gerber Is Picture Perfect While Reading In A Bikini

Close up of Kaia Gerber
Shutterstock | 487966

Entertainment
chisom

It's been two years since Kaia Gerber started her book club on Instagram, and she's still waxing strong. Although the actress cum model hasn't had as much time for her hobby due to the return to normal activities, she still tries to keep the momentum going. Gerber started her book club as a way to fill in time during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. Kaia told People about how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced her decisions. "I think it's made me reevaluate my personal life a lot more," she said.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Co-Star Of Calling Son The N-Word

Kate Beckinsale And Cat Clive Hit The Pool For A Fun Day

Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable New Photos Of Her Pups

How Jennifer Lopez Mastered Pole Dancing For 'Hustlers' And Super Bowl Halftime Show

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Post-Breakup Fitness Secrets

Enjoying A Good Tan Day

Kaia soaked up a lot of sun while sitting in a pool reading from her iPad, and we could tell she was having a good time because she looked relaxed in the picture. The model wore a blue string bikini and was accessorized with sunglasses and a cute bracelet for the occasion. However, she wore a brace on her other arm while resting it on a pillow.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Flaunting Bikini Bod With Best Friend

Kaia has a killer bikini body, which she frequently flaunts on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself in a cheetah-themed two-piece bikini, cuddling with her puppy and reading a book. The image showed her lying on a blue couch, a book beside her, and her puppy resting on her head.

The model appeared surreal in the strappy bikini, flaunting her gleaming skin and tattoos. She opted for a more natural look, with her captivating eyes fixed on the camera. Her bikini-ready body was on display as she curled up on the couch, looking as enchanting as ever.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Kaia Is Magnanimous At Heart

A Close-up picture of Kaia Gerber smiling
Shutterstock | 2914948

Charity work is one of the model's top priorities. She does this to remember her uncle, who died of leukemia when she was three. During her brief speech at the Gala, she discussed her connection with St. Jude Hospital and proposed a toast in the hopes that those in attendance would be generous. "I've worked with St. Jude for a very long time," she explained, "and to support art is very close to my heart and my mother's heart."

Kaia's Fierce Workout Regimen

Kaia's great body is due to more than just her mother's genes; she also works out! The elite model prioritizes workouts for runways and television appearances to stay fit and slim. She devotes herself to rigorous workouts and claims that pilates has significantly altered her perspective on wellness. Gerber works out her abs and does breathing exercises to strengthen her core muscles. Aside from working out, she is particular about her diet and, in particular, her breakfast, ensuring a well-balanced meal at the start of the day.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.