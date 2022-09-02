Buster Olney Reveals How Braves Uncovered Hidden Gems

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best teams in baseball. They are the defending World Series champions and are on the verge of making the postseason yet again.

The team has star power to go around. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is always a threat that teams pay attention to. First baseman Matt Olson had the unenviable task of replacing franchise icon Freddie Freeman, but he's put in a fine performance.

However, the team has also been helped by some young players who stepped up seemingly out of nowhere. Spencer Strider looks like a future ace, and Michael Harris II joins the pitcher in the NL Rookie of the Year Race. There's also top prospect Vaughn Grissom.

ESPN writer Buster Olney pulled the curtain back a bit as to how the Braves unearthed some of these gems.